Police are looking for a man who robbed a Kitchener pizza store Friday night.

They say the man walked into the Little Caesars on Lorraine Avenue around 10 p.m.

He showed employees a knife and demanded money.

Police say the man ran off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He’s described as:

40-50 years old

White

6 feet tall

Has a mustache

Wearing a black jacket with a hood, blue jeans, black gloves, and white shoes

Anyone who may have seen the man is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS.