Man robs pizza store at knifepoint
Police say a man stole an undisclosed amount of cash from a pizza store on Lorraine Avenue. (Feb. 3)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, February 3, 2018 1:07PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 3, 2018 1:15PM EST
Police are looking for a man who robbed a Kitchener pizza store Friday night.
They say the man walked into the Little Caesars on Lorraine Avenue around 10 p.m.
He showed employees a knife and demanded money.
Police say the man ran off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
He’s described as:
- 40-50 years old
- White
- 6 feet tall
- Has a mustache
- Wearing a black jacket with a hood, blue jeans, black gloves, and white shoes
Anyone who may have seen the man is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS.