A Kitchener convenience store was robbed at knifepoint early Tuesday morning, police say.

The report came from a Circle K store on Victoria Street North at about 1:50 a.m.

That's when a man reportedly entered with a knife and demanded cash from the clerk.

He then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say there were no reports of any physical injuries.

Stills from a surveillance camera in the store show a suspect who may have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police as soon as they can. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.