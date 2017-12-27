Featured
Man robs convenience store at knifepoint
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 2:36PM EST
Police are looking for a man who robbed a Kitchener convenience store on Christmas Eve.
They say the man entered the Short Stop on Stirling Avenue South around 8 p.m.
Holding a knife, he demanded money from the clerk.
Police say he ran away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The man is described as 6 feet tall and between 195-210 pounds, wearing a white hoodie, a white shirt over his face and dark jogging pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 4499, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.