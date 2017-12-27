

CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for a man who robbed a Kitchener convenience store on Christmas Eve.

They say the man entered the Short Stop on Stirling Avenue South around 8 p.m.

Holding a knife, he demanded money from the clerk.

Police say he ran away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as 6 feet tall and between 195-210 pounds, wearing a white hoodie, a white shirt over his face and dark jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 4499, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.