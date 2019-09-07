

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A 58-year-old Guelph man is facing multiple charges after a reported robbery involving threats to store employees with a knife.

Police received reports of a suspect entering a clothing store on Eramosa Road on Friday around 6 p.m.

The man allegedly took 15 items from an outdoor clothing rack and fled on foot.

Store employees confronted the man and were threatened by him with a knife, according to reports.

Police say officers later arrived, deployed a canine unit, located and chased the suspect still on the road before the man eventually surrendered and arrested.

He is facing charges of theft under $5,000, uttering threats, and breach of probation.

The man was held in custody pending a bail hearing.