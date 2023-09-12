Man robbed, thrown from moving vehicle in Kitchener: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery they say involved a man getting thrown from a moving vehicle.

Officers were called to the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Max Becker Drive in Kitchener around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

A 36-year-old told police he was robbed by two unknown males, had personal property taken, and was then thrown out of the moving vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.