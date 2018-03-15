

CTV Kitchener





A man who offered to buy a phone robbed its owner of the device without paying for it, police say.

A report of a person-on-person robbery brought police officers to Paulander Drive in Kitchener around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Waterloo Regional Police say the man who had said he would buy the Samsung Galaxy S7 took it without paying for it, then drove away from the scene.

They are looking for a man who they described as being white, thin, six feet tall and about 40 years old. The man was seen wearing a black toque, black jacket and blue jogging pants, and was driving a white or grey older-model Ford four-door hatchback.