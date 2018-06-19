Featured
Man robbed of belongings by group of strangers
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 1:22PM EDT
Police are investigating a robbery in central Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police say a man was robbed shortly after midnight Tuesday by a group of people in the area of Shea Crescent, near McLennan Park.
The alleged attackers were last seen heading toward the park.
According to police, they were wearing dark clothing including hoodies, and covering their faces with ski masks and/or bandanas.