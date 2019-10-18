

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





WOODSTOCK - Police are looking for suspects regarding a reported robbery having to do with an ad on Kijiji.

Officers were called to an incident on Porter Drive in Woodstock around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

They say a resident had posted an advertisement on Kijiji for a used a vehicle and unknown persons had arrived showing interest.

The resident was reportedly assaulted and threatened with a weapon by the unknowns as negotiations were taking place.

Police say the suspects fled the area in a white Dodge Caravan.

The resident was transported to hospital with injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating three people in relation to the investigation.

The first suspect is described as a white female believed to be in her late teens, 5’10, blonde hair, eye glasses and fair skin.

The second and third suspects are described as black males with skinny builds, afro hairstyles, with one wearing all black clothing and another wearing a white windbreaker.

Police are urging residents to be cautious when dealing with unknown persons involving online advertisements and sales.

They say to arrange meetings with potential buyers and sellers in a public place or with someone else present.