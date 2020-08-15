KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a man was reportedly robbed at knifepoint by three people in Waterloo.

Officials say they responded to the incident near Laurelwood Drive and Wild Ginger Avenue on Friday at around midnight.

According to a news release, the victim was threatened with a knife but wasn't physically injured.

The suspects reportedly fled the area in a white, four-door sedan.

One suspect is described as a brown male between 20 and 30, standing five feet nine and wearing a long silver chain and square-framed glasses.

Another suspect was described as a white male, about six feet tall and in the same age range with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a white tank top.

The final suspect was described as male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.