A gun was pulled on a man who had arranged a sale of his cellphone, police say.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the man had been communicating online with someone who was interested in buying his phone. They agreed to meet on Sunday in a parking lot at Ottawa Street South and Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener.

Police say the man was met by three men, one of whom had a gun. Money and other items were allegedly stolen from the man before the trio left in a newer brown four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.