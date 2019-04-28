Featured
Man rescued after getting stranded in Grand River
Elora and Fergus firefighters rescued a man from the Grand River in Inverhaugh. (Courtesy: Brad Patton)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, April 28, 2019 12:24PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 28, 2019 3:23PM EDT
A fisherman who ventured out into the Grand River Sunday morning found himself stranded with no way to get back to shore.
Centre Wellington Fire Chief Brad Patton says the man, who was wearing waders, walked through the water to an island near County Road 21 in Inverhaugh.
While he was there the water rose to a level that prevented him from travelling back to shore.
He flagged down a passersby for help.
Rescue teams from the Elora and Fergus fire stations took an inflatable boat out to the island to rescue the man.