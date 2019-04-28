

CTV Kitchener





A fisherman who ventured out into the Grand River Sunday morning found himself stranded with no way to get back to shore.

Centre Wellington Fire Chief Brad Patton says the man, who was wearing waders, walked through the water to an island near County Road 21 in Inverhaugh.

While he was there the water rose to a level that prevented him from travelling back to shore.

He flagged down a passersby for help.

Rescue teams from the Elora and Fergus fire stations took an inflatable boat out to the island to rescue the man.