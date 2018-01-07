Featured
Man rescued after Elora Gorge fall
Wellington Fire and Wellington County OPP were called Sunday evening to Victoria Park near the Elora Gorge for reports of a male that had fallen. (Source: @CWFireChief)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, January 7, 2018 7:25PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 7, 2018 7:26PM EST
Wellington Fire and Wellington County OPP were called just before 6 p.m. Sunday to Victoria Park near the Elora Gorge for reports of a male that had fallen.
Fire officials say two young males were involved in the incident, however only one needed to be extricated.
The man suffered a possible ankle fracture.
The other male remained uninjured.