Man reportedly threatened with gun in Kitchener: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating after a man was allegedly threatened with a gun on Monday.

Officers were called to the area of Thomas Slee Drive around 7:55 p.m. for a weapons call.

The victim told police he was sitting in his vehicle at his home when he was approached by a man brandishing a gun. The victim wasn't physically injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a South Asian male with a thin build, around 5'10" tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans and a face mask.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.