KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a suspicious person was reported offering money to a youth in Kitchener.

Police were called about the incident on Monday at about 6:30 p.m.

A news release says that a man was seen offering money to a youth in the area of Paulander Drive and Victoria Street South.

The youth reported the incident to an adult, who called police. No physical injuries were reported.

Police say the person is described as a black man who was wearing a red or burgundy bandana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. If you'd rather stay anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.