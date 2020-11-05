KITCHENER -- Police in Cambridge are investigating after a suspicious man was reportedly seen doing an indecent act near an elementary school.

It happened at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday at a school in the area of Adler Drive.

According to a news release, the man left the area when he was confronted by staff at the school.

The accused is described as a south Asian man between the ages of 60 and 70. He reportedly had a thin build, a large stomach and short white hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a dark shirt and a surgical mask. The news release also said he was riding a mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.