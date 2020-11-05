Advertisement
Man reportedly seen committing indecent act near Cambridge elementary school
An OPP cruiser is seen in this 2009 file photo. (Dave Chidley/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
KITCHENER -- Police in Cambridge are investigating after a suspicious man was reportedly seen doing an indecent act near an elementary school.
It happened at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday at a school in the area of Adler Drive.
According to a news release, the man left the area when he was confronted by staff at the school.
The accused is described as a south Asian man between the ages of 60 and 70. He reportedly had a thin build, a large stomach and short white hair.
Police said he was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a dark shirt and a surgical mask. The news release also said he was riding a mountain bike.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.