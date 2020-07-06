KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional police say a man was robbed while walking through a Kitchener park on Sunday evening.

Around 10:30 p.m., police say a man was walking through Wilson Park when a large group of people wearing hoodies and masks approached the victim.

The group suggested they were armed with a weapon and demanded the man turn over his Bluetooth headphones and cell phone.

Police say the suspects then fled the area on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.