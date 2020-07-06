Advertisement
Man reportedly robbed while walking through Wilson Park, police say
CTV Kitchener Published Monday, July 6, 2020 7:29AM EDT
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional police say a man was robbed while walking through a Kitchener park on Sunday evening.
Around 10:30 p.m., police say a man was walking through Wilson Park when a large group of people wearing hoodies and masks approached the victim.
The group suggested they were armed with a weapon and demanded the man turn over his Bluetooth headphones and cell phone.
Police say the suspects then fled the area on foot.
No one was injured during the incident.