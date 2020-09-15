Advertisement
Man reportedly riding on outside of GO Train arrested in Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 15, 2020 8:09AM EDT
A GO Train seen here at the Kitchener station on Nov. 11, 2019. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- GO Transit Safety has arrested a man on the Kitchener line for reportedly riding on the outside of a train.
A representative from Metrolinx, the company that owns and operates GO Transit, says the arrest was made Monday night.
“If you saw a guy riding on the outside of a GO locomotive on the Kitchener line this evening – please accept our apologies for having to witness such a moronic act,” said Anne Marie Aikins in a tweet.
Metrolinx says that an investigation into the incident is underway.