KITCHENER -- GO Transit Safety has arrested a man on the Kitchener line for reportedly riding on the outside of a train.

A representative from Metrolinx, the company that owns and operates GO Transit, says the arrest was made Monday night.

“If you saw a guy riding on the outside of a GO locomotive on the Kitchener line this evening – please accept our apologies for having to witness such a moronic act,” said Anne Marie Aikins in a tweet.

Metrolinx says that an investigation into the incident is underway.