KITCHENER -- Guelph police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who reportedly exposed himself to a woman while riding a bicycle.

The woman was walking alone on Kortright Road around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday when a man riding a bike approached her from behind, according to officials.

They say he made comments to her as he rode by and she saw him masturbating.

The suspect was last seen heading west on Kortright towards Scottsdale Drive.

He is described as white, medium build, in his 30s, wearing all black with a black baseball cap, and riding a black mountain bike.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the Kortright and Scottsdale area, and has an external camera, to check their footage between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.