A 47-year-old man sustained injuries after reportedly being attacked and robbed while walking near University Village Park in Guelph.

Guelph Police are investigating the incident that occurred around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The victim says he was approached by 4-5 individuals, had something held up against his neck, was hit over the head, and then cut with what he believed to be a straight razor.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.