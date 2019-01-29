

CTV Kitchener





A person has been airlifted to hospital in Hamilton after an incident at a townhouse development.

It happened in the area of Ottawa Street South and Trussler Road in Kitchener.

Police say that someone had fallen on Tuesday morning, but there was no word on how the fall happened.

Officials with Ornge air ambulance say that a male in his 30s suffered critical injuries.

The air ambulance arrived to the scene around 11:20 a.m.

The Ministry of Labour will reportedly be investigating the incident.