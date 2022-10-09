Man reported to have brandished knife inside Kitchener business

Police are looking to track down a suspect in an incident that saw a man reportedly brandish a knife inside a Kitchener business.

On Saturday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reports officers responded to a business in the area of Highland Road West and Westmount Road West around 9 p.m. for reports of a man with a weapon.

According to WRPS, an unknown man brandished a knife towards two employees while inside a business and made threats towards them. There were no physical injuries reported.

The suspect left the business and was last seen fleeing the area on a dark colour mountain bike towards Belmont Avenue, police said in a media release.

In a media release, the man was described as Caucasian, approximately 30 years old, 5’8” tall, with a thin build, brown facial hair and a buzz cut. Police report he was seen wearing a black jacket with a white inner hoodie, a grey shirt, black jogging pants and black running shoes with white soles.