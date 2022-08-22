Man punches employee in throat over chips, later arrested: Guelph police

Guelph police have arrested a man they say stole liquor before punching an employee in the throat over four bags of chips.

According to a news release, the man first went to a store near downtown Guelph around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, forced the door open, and took roughly $60 worth of liquor.

About two hours later, the man reportedly went to a downtown restaurant and tried to buy four small bags of chips.

Police say he wasn't able to pay, so he punched the employee twice in the throat, took the chips, and left. The employee wasn't injured.

According to officials, police found the man five minutes later outside the restaurant and arrested him.

A 27-year-old Guelph man has been charged break and entering, assault, theft under $5,000, and being intoxicated in a public place.