Man pulls knife on restaurant worker over smoking request

A Grand Valley man is facing charges after he pulled a knife on a restaurant employee in Guelph.

The alleged incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at a downtown business.

Police said the man was smoking on the patio when he was approached by a staff member who told him he couldn’t smoke there.

The man then pulled out a knife and poked the employee in their abdomen.

Police said the worker was not hurt.

The man was arrested and during a search, officers found a hunting-style knife with a 25-centimetre blade.

The 20-year-old is charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, as well as assault with a weapon.