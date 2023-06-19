Man pulls knife on restaurant worker over smoking request
A Grand Valley man is facing charges after he pulled a knife on a restaurant employee in Guelph.
The alleged incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at a downtown business.
Police said the man was smoking on the patio when he was approached by a staff member who told him he couldn’t smoke there.
The man then pulled out a knife and poked the employee in their abdomen.
Police said the worker was not hurt.
The man was arrested and during a search, officers found a hunting-style knife with a 25-centimetre blade.
The 20-year-old is charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, as well as assault with a weapon.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Submarine missing from Titanic expedition, search and rescue operation underway near Newfoundland
A search and rescue operation is currently underway to locate a submarine that went missing during an expedition to the Titanic.
'June-uary' brings snow in B.C., Alberta while Ontario, Quebec battle wildfires
Canada's national forecast is a mixed bag over the next couple of days as some communities brace for snow and rain while others are under a heat warning.
Here's what observers are watching for in Monday's four federal byelections
Four new MPs are set to be elected to the House of Commons Monday in a handful of byelections that political watchers say could expose rifts within the Conservative party and bring a new Liberal cabinet hopeful into the fold.
Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan 'grifters' after 'Archetypes' podcast deal ends
An executive at Spotify called Prince Harry and Megan 'grifters' the day after the news dropped that the pair’s podcast 'Archetypes' would no longer be on the streaming platform.
Weekend mass shootings leave 6 people dead and dozens injured across the U.S.
Mass shootings and violence across the U.S. killed at least six people this weekend, including a Pennsylvania state trooper, and wounded dozens of people. Multiple people with guns fired shots at a holiday crowd in Illinois and bullets flew among teenagers partying in Missouri.
Here's an environmentalist’s tips on how to help pollinators
Pollinators are facing increasing danger as the number of greenspaces is taken over by concrete. One expert explains how Canadians can help bees, birds and butterflies spread pollen more easily.
LIVE AT 12 PM | Manitoba premier, officials holding news conference on bus crash that killed 15
Manitoba’s premier, as well as representatives from the RCMP and Shared Health, will be speaking to the public on Monday regarding the tragic bus crash on the Trans-Canada Highway
Body language, knowledge of the game and luck: the art of chess photography
Maria Emelianova is a leading chess photographer, tasked with traveling the world to document the highs and lows of the sport. But even after years of experience, she finds it hard to put into words what makes it such a difficult profession to capture.
B.C. Sikh community identifies Surrey homicide victim as local temple leader
The victim of a deadly shooting outside a Surrey temple is being identified by the Sikh community as the president of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.
London
-
Huron County farm facing loss of another 15,000 chicks
Just one month after 30,000 baby chicks were reported missing or stolen from a Huron County farm, the same farmer has made an additional report of another 15,000 chicks also missing or stolen.
-
Fatal ATV crash being investigated by police
Around 12 p.m. on Sunday, police, fire and EMS were called to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Grey Road 3 and Concession 8 in the former Normanby Township.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Hundreds of customers without power after hydro pole struck by Hydro One truck
Hundreds of London Hydro customers are without power Monday morning after a car struck a hydro pole.
Windsor
-
Judge orders publication ban of evidence in Windsor murder
The judge has ordered a publication ban of evidence in a Windsor murder trial.
-
$64,000 in drugs and firearm seized in Leamington
Police seized suspected fentanyl and cocaine worth $64,000 and a firearm after executing search warrants in Leamington.
-
Hydro One celebrates groundbreaking on Chatham-Lakeshore Transmission Line
Hydro One marked the start of construction on the Chatham to Lakeshore Transmission Line project with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.
Barrie
-
Rock climber trapped on huge boulder
A rock climbing adventure turned sour when the climber got trapped on a cliff Saturday.
-
Bradford man accused of impaired driving on Highway 400 found with open bottles
A Bradford man accused of having bottles of booze readily available in his vehicle while driving along Highway 400 was arrested.
-
West-end Barrie summer road closures
Road closures on Dunlop Street West will slow rush hour this summer.
Northern Ontario
-
Outpouring of support for man who died last week at Algoma Steel
An online fundraiser for the victim of the workplace fatality at Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie last week has surpassed its $50,000 goal in just three days.
-
OPP investigate fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Greater Sudbury
One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 early Sunday morning.
-
'I didn't have the energy to be upset': Entrepreneurs struggle with parental leave
For as long as she has worked, Marie Chevrier Schwartz has paid into Canada's Employment Insurance program. Yet when she eventually needed to collect the benefit, she was denied support.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo expects to know in September when Line 2 LRT might launch
At Monday's light-rail subcommittee meeting, Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said she would not commit to a firm opening date at this time, but suggested more might be known in the fall.
-
OC Transpo to begin credit card fare payment testing across system
OC Transpo says it is ready to start testing on a system to allow transit users to tap a credit card or mobile wallet to pay for a fare across the entire system.
-
Child rescued from water at Mooney's Bay beach
Emergency crews responded to a call at 12:30 p.m. Sunday for an unconscious child at Mooney's Bay off Riverside Drive.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Entire Niagara Catholic school board in hold and secure due to threat
All schools within the Niagara Catholic District School Board are under a hold and secure order due to an 'unverified threat.'
-
17-year-old boy killed in fatal shooting east of Toronto
A 17-year-old boy is dead after a fatal shooting east of Toronto on Sunday evening.
-
The Toronto election is next week. Here's everything you need to know
The 2023 Toronto mayoral election is only a week away. Here's everything you need to know to cast your vote for the city's next leader:
Montreal
-
2 men charged in March shooting of Leonardo Rizzuto in Laval
Officers out of the Quebec provincial police (SQ) organized crime squad (ENRCO) arrested two men in connection with the March drive-by shooting of Leonardo Rizzutto, the youngest son of late Mafia boss Vito Rizzutto. They were charged on multiple counts on Monday.
-
Man in critical condition, 2 women injured in assault in Villeray, 1 arrested
A man is in critical condition, and two women were injured in an armed assault in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood.
-
New study: COVID-19 vaccine is safe for younger children, no link to side effects found
A large-scale American study has found no association between vaccination against COVID-19 and some 20 side effects, some of them potentially serious, in toddlers aged between six months and five years.
Atlantic
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Submarine missing from Titanic expedition, search and rescue operation underway near Newfoundland
A search and rescue operation is currently underway to locate a submarine that went missing during an expedition to the Titanic.
-
Halifax-area CUPE workers to return to work Monday after accepting tentative deal
After more than a month of picketing, CUPE Local 5047 members will be returning to work Monday after ratifying their latest contract offer.
-
N.S. RCMP warns motorists of loose cattle on Highway 101
The Nova Scotia RCMP is warning motorists to be on the lookout for cattle on Highway 101 after a crash early Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 12 PM
LIVE AT 12 PM | Manitoba premier, officials holding news conference on bus crash that killed 15
Manitoba’s premier, as well as representatives from the RCMP and Shared Health, will be speaking to the public on Monday regarding the tragic bus crash on the Trans-Canada Highway
-
'Begin to heal': Manitoba community prays for loved ones who died in bus crash
Residents of Dauphin, Man., are expected to seek solace at church services today as they mourn 15 community members who died in a highway crash that also left 10 gravely injured.
-
Manitobans voting in two federal byelections on Monday
Manitobans in two federal ridings will be casting their ballots on Monday to vote in new members of parliament.
Calgary
-
Fuel tax relief decision expected Monday from Alberta government
Albertans will be learning Monday whether or not Premier Danielle Smith will extend measures that are seeing drivers save money every time they fuel up.
-
Federal byelection called for Calgary Heritage
A federal byelection has been called for the southwest riding of Calgary Heritage, which has been vacant since last year.
-
Calgary travellers concerned about higher prices, less options as WestJet merges Sunwing Airlines with mainline business
Some Calgary travellers are concerned about WestJet’s plan to wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate it into its mainline business.
Edmonton
-
Fuel tax relief decision expected Monday from Alberta government
Albertans will be learning Monday whether or not Premier Danielle Smith will extend measures that are seeing drivers save money every time they fuel up.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, soggy start to the week
Rain has tapered off throughout much of the city but continues to fall north and west of Edmonton early this morning.
-
Fort Chipewyan and area residents 'going home soon,' leaders announce
Thousands of Indigenous people will soon be able to return to the communities they were forced from by wildfires in northern Alberta, their leaders say.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Sikh community identifies Surrey homicide victim as local temple leader
The victim of a deadly shooting outside a Surrey temple is being identified by the Sikh community as the president of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.
-
'They chose death and not to give in to cruelty': Vancouver Baha'i community marks grim anniversary
Sunday marked the grim 40th anniversary of the public execution of Baha'i women in Iran.
-
'Retail has nine lives' in Canada as 2023 consumer spending strong -- for now: report
Retail sales growth in Canada is continuing to outperform much of the world so far this year, a sign of the ongoing resiliency of Canadian shoppers despite higher inflation and recession predictions, a new report has found.