KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a man allegedly confronted a couple on a Kitchener trail on Thanksgiving.

The incident happened on the Spur Line Trail near Weber and Wilhelm streets at around 7 a.m.

According to a news release, a man on a bicycle approached a couple on the trail and made xenophobic remarks as he rode past. He then allegedly stopped and confronted them, brandishing a knife in the process.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Officials haven't identified the suspect, but said he's described as a white man between 50 and 60 years old with a thin build. He had short grey hair and was riding a mountain bike.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.