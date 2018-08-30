

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged a man with impaired driving after an incident in Centre Wellington Township Wednesday.

OPP say they responded to a report around 3 p.m. of an erratic driver traveling eastbound on Side Road 4. The car was last seen on Highway 6 in Centre Wellington Township.

They say the vehicle was described as a grey pick-up truck pulling an overloaded trailer of pumpkins. They say it had been entering into the oncoming lane, forcing other vehicles off the road.

Officers directed the vehicle into a parking lot just as it entered into Fergus.

Police say upon speaking with the driver it was determined he had consumed alcohol. The driver also failed a Roadside Screening Device test.

Officers say they placed the man under arrest and he was transported to a local OPP Operations Centre for further testing.

43-year-old John Sinclair of Pilkington Township was charged with impaired driving over 80 mgs. He also had his license suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for 7 days.

He is set to appear in Guelph Criminal Court Sept. 28.