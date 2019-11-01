Featured
Man pronounced dead on rural property near Erin
Stephanie Villella, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 12:00PM EDT
An investigation is underway after a man was pronounced dead at the scene on a rural property outside Erin.
Wellington County OPP, Guelph-Wellington Paramedics, and Erin Fire were called to the medical incident at a home around 5:30 a.m. on Friday.
Police say that foul play is not suspected.
The identity of the deceased will not be released at the request of the family.
The chief coroner’s office has been called in for the investigation.