

Stephanie Villella, CTV Kitchener





An investigation is underway after a man was pronounced dead at the scene on a rural property outside Erin.

Wellington County OPP, Guelph-Wellington Paramedics, and Erin Fire were called to the medical incident at a home around 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say that foul play is not suspected.

The identity of the deceased will not be released at the request of the family.

The chief coroner’s office has been called in for the investigation.