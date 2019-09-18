

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A 72-year-old man has died after a single vehicle crash in Waterloo on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the scene at Bridgeport Road East and Ellis Crescent North at around 3:30 a.m.

They say the man was driving west on Bridgeport when his car went up over the curb and collided with another vehicle in someone’s driveway.

He was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Police say that their investigation determined that the crash was caused by a medical condition.

Officers closed one lane on Bridgeport for about four hours while they investigated.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to contact the traffic unit at 519-570-9777.