KITCHENER -- A 33-year-old Kitchener man is expected to be sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of a 28-year-old woman.

Isaac Gany appeared in court on Monday for the death of Yvonne Umutoniwasi.

Her body was found in August of last year at her home on Pearl Place near downtown Kitchener.

On Monday, court heard that it was a case of domestic abuse: Gany had previously been convicted of abusing Umutoniwasi.

Court heard that at the time of her death, the pair had both been drinking together, despite a court order for Gany not to contact her.

An agreed statement of facts shows that Gany tried to leave the apartment and she tried to stop him. That's when he hit her, causing her to fall and hit her head against a wall.

The statement says that Gany went to sleep and then woke up to find her dead.

He hid her body in a closet under a number of items. Almost two weeks later, the neighbour downstairs complained to police.

When officers arrived, they found the woman's badly-decomposed body, which prevented an autopsy from determining her cause of death.

It only revealed that she had an unhealed broken nose.

A joint submission asked for six to eight years, but the judge sentenced Gany to six.

With credit for time already served, he'll spend another four years and 10 months in prison.