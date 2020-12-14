KITCHENER -- A Stratford man has pleaded guilty to three charges related to an impaired driving incident in a 7-Eleven parking lot in January.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Daniel Hamm had been drinking for more than four hours at a nearby brewery before driving his truck at a couple and leaving one of them with life-threatening injuries.

Hamm was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of fail to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and failing to stop.

In the agreed statement of facts, court heard surveillance video was found of Hamm that night at a nearby brewery where he drank for several hours.

He then went to the 7-Eleven on Erie Street where he encountered a couple first inside and then again in the parking lot, where he then drove his truck towards them.

The woman managed to get out of the way but the man was left with life-threatening injuries.

Stratford police released a surveillance photo from the 7-Eleven that led them to Hamm's home.

His truck was in the driveway with considerable front end damage and Hamm answered the door wearing the same clothes.

When interviewed by Stratford police, Hamm said that it was him in the photo but he did not recall being at the 7-Eleven or driving his vehicle due to the alcohol consumption earlier in the evening.

The victim's injuries included more than 30 broken bones in his face and jaw, requiring multiple surgeries.

Hamm is due back in court on March 17 for victim impact statements and sentencing.