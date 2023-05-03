Man performs indecent act while looking at female in Kitchener parking lot: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are looking for a man they say performed an indecent act while staring a female in a Kitchener parking lot.
The alleged incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot of 200 Fairway Rd.
According to police, a female told them that when she got to her vehicle, she saw a man performing an indecent act while staring at her with the vehicle's window down.
Police say no physical contact was made with the victim.
The suspect is described as white and in his 30s. He was driving a white four-door sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call police (519-570-9777) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Teenage boy opens fire in school in Serbian capital
A teenager opened fire at his school in Serbia's capital Wednesday, killing eight children and a school guard before being arrested in the school yard, police said. Six more children and a teacher were hospitalized.
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
Two Canadians fighting for Ukraine killed in action in Bakhmut
Two Canadians who enlisted to fight for the Ukrainian military are being remembered for their bravery after being killed in Bakhmut, fighting in one of the war's bloodiest battles.
Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry
A four-day manhunt in Texas for a gunman accused of killing five neighbours ended Tuesday when authorities, acting on a tip, said they found the suspect hiding underneath a pile of laundry in the closet of a house.
Terrified of the Taliban, families of Canada's Afghan advisers plead for help
The Canadian government recruited some 45 Canadian citizens with Afghan heritage to serve as language and cultural advisers during the mission in Afghanistan, but Canadian efforts to bring their relatives to safety are falling short.
'It's a spiritual thing:' Long history between Gordon Lightfoot and Massey Hall
It was a relationship that lasted a lifetime: Gordon Lightfoot got his start at Massey Hall as a teenager, and never stopped returning to the Toronto venue, no matter how successful he became.
These are the most polluting industries in Canada and the U.S.
A new report has found that Canada released or transferred more than 2.4 billion kilograms of industrial pollutants in 2020, with more than half stemming from one industry.
5 things to know for Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Elementary school students in Quebec find a body while on a field trip, a man allegedly threw 'shotgun cartridges' into Buckingham Palace grounds, and airplane noise can have a major impact on your sleep.
Writers strike looks to be a long fight, as Hollywood braces
Hollywood writers picketing to preserve pay and job security outside major studios and streamers braced for a long fight at the outset of a strike that immediately forced late-night shows into hiatus, put other productions on pause and had the entire industry slowing its roll.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | PLAYOFF TRACKER: Sting narrow the lead in Round 3
The London knights the knights fell behind early to Sarnia and weren’t able to catch back up. The fell 5-3 in game three -- which means a fifth game back here in London is now guaranteed.
-
OPP investigating two frauds reported in Huron County totalling nearly $400,000
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a Bluewater resident reported losing $83,00 to a fraud and a Huron East resident was scammed out of over $300,00.
-
Local Mom is pleading with pool owners to be safe
Her son nearly drowned in a backyard pool. Now this Mom is pleading with pool owners to be safe
Windsor
-
Sunshine on the way after a little more rain
A string of sunny days is on the way after more cloudy periods and showers on Wednesday. The temperature will stay in the double digits as showers push through the area in the early afternoon.
-
Gordon Lightfoot supported local effort to memorialize Windsor’s Rosalie Trombley
A letter from the famous Canadian singer-songwriter is all the more special to sculptor Donna Mayne now that Lightfoot has passed away at age 84.
-
'We're going to keep moving forward': Caldwell First Nation Marina open for business
The Caldwell First Nation is continuing efforts to rebuild a nation after centuries of struggle with the opening of a new marina near Leamington.
Barrie
-
One person in custody after fleeing from crash on Highway 400
One person is in police custody following a collision near Highway 400 near McKay Road in Barrie Tuesday afternoon.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie sends one to hospital
Southbound traffic was at a standstill along Highway 400 at Dunlop Street in Barrie Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle collision.
-
Letitia Heights residents in Barrie seek action after shooting, bullying, vandalism incidents
Residents in a Barrie community want answers following a shooting, random acts of mischief and bullying.
Northern Ontario
-
Rescuers win a race against time to save woman trapped on the ice in remote northern Ont. town
A dramatic rescue took place in a remote part of northern Ontario over the weekend, with crews managing to save a woman trapped on the ice at night.
-
Second Ontario prison employee arrested in drug bust, inmate also charged: OPP
Police say a second employee at an Ontario federal prison and an inmate have been charged as part of an alleged scheme to smuggle drugs to inmates.
-
Head of Walmart Canada talks theft, self-checkouts, potential closures
Walmart President and CEO Gonzalo Gebara was in Moncton Monday for the grand opening of a massive new distribution centre that will provide over 40 stores in Atlantic Canada with fresh and frozen groceries.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | The 'night mayor' is coming: City committee approves new nightlife strategy for Ottawa
A new job is coming to Ottawa, tasked at making the city’s nightlife more vibrant and attractive.
-
Water levels on Ottawa River to rise up to 35 cm more in national capital region
Water levels on the Ottawa River are expected to rise up to 35 cm more this week in the national capital region following extensive rainfall over the weekend.
-
Woman injured in dog attack while walking with granddaughter in Ottawa
A woman is recovering from serious bites after being attacked by dogs while on a walk with her granddaughter last week.
Toronto
-
Police charge Mississauga man in connection with sale, distribution of sodium nitrite in GTA
Police have arrested Kenneth Law for the alleged online sales and distribution of sodium nitrite in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), reportedly linked to two deaths in the Peel Region.
-
Ontario's long COVID strategy is 'insufficient' and 'unsustainable': ministry documents
Ontario's lack of a long COVID strategy has led the health sector to cobble together "fragmented" clinics that are at risk of closure and may lead to little to no support for patients, internal Ministry of Health documents warn.
-
Foragers filling bags of greens with illegal harvest in Toronto parks
A Scarborough dog walker wants to see better signage and enforcement in Toronto-area parks to stop people from illegally foraging fiddleheads and other greens.
Montreal
-
Premier Legault visits flood-ravaged areas in Charlevoix, Que.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has scheduled meetings on Wednesday in Charlevoix, one of the regions of Quebec most affected by the flooding of recent days. Some municipalities already declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after flooding occurred in the Outaouais, Laurentians and Lanaudiere, Mauricie and Charlevoix.
-
Firefighters called to massive fire at Laval scrap yard
Firefighters in Laval were called to a major fire at a scrap yard Tuesday evening that sent large plumes of black smoke into the air.
-
Four teens arrested in connection with Laval car theft ring
Police in Laval (SPL) arrested four teens suspected in a car theft ring north of Montreal. The SPL launched "Project Quartz" in 2022 in response to a number of car theft reports, and officers arrested four young men on April 28 as part of the operation.
Atlantic
-
'Nobody's listening': N.S. resident in area affected by 2020 mass shooting frustrated by province's mental health plan
A long-time resident in a part of the province affected by the Nova Scotia 2020 mass shooting, says the province’s plan for enhanced mental health services is already falling short.
-
William Sandeson appeals conviction and sentence in 2015 N.S. drug deal murder
A former Dalhousie University medical student is appealing his murder conviction for killing a fellow student in 2015 during a drug deal.
-
Major changes to Halifax-area schools a surprise to parents, guardians
The Halifax Regional Centre for Education is implementing major changes to 19 schools. The main reason: rapid population growth.
Winnipeg
-
Portage Avenue reopens after crash at Empress overpass
Portage Avenue has reopened after a piece of heavy equipment crashed into the Empress overpass, causing delays for several hours Tuesday.
-
'A pretty high-stress time': Canadians told to expect longer waits for passports
A federal minister is advising Canadians to expect long lines at passport offices this week as the public service resumes work following a 12-day strike.
-
Two Canadians fighting for Ukraine killed in action in Bakhmut
Two Canadians who enlisted to fight for the Ukrainian military are being remembered for their bravery after being killed in Bakhmut, fighting in one of the war's bloodiest battles.
Calgary
-
Two Canadians fighting for Ukraine killed in action in Bakhmut
Two Canadians who enlisted to fight for the Ukrainian military are being remembered for their bravery after being killed in Bakhmut, fighting in one of the war's bloodiest battles.
-
'Deeply saddened': Family of Martindale shooting victim speaks out
The family of a Calgary man killed by gunfire in the community of Martindale says they are devastated by the senseless act of violence.
-
Removal of residents at homeless encampment alongside Deerfoot Trail begins
Police, City of Calgary bylaw enforcement officers and the Alpha House encampments team descended on a pair of large homeless camps Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police issue warning about man who attacked 7 women
Residents in the Cumberland neighbourhood in northwest Edmonton are asked to be on alert for a man who has attacked several women and sexually assaulted some of them.
-
'Very frustrating': Oilers fans in Vegas spending thousands extra after NHL reschedules Game 2
Game 2 of the Edmonton Oilers-Vegas Golden Knights series will now be played on Saturday.
-
Oilers make outdoor Ice District parties 18+; families can watch in Churchill Square
Changes are being made to downtown Edmonton playoff parties following some "bad behaviour" by fans last weekend.
Vancouver
-
Bigger fines could be coming for B.C. truckers that hit highway overpasses
Police are considering charges under the Motor Vehicle Act against the driver of a commercial truck after its load slammed into an overpass on Highway 1 in Abbotsford.
-
How an impromptu outing for a group of bored Vancouver teenagers sparked a 50-year tradition
It was born out of a moment of teenage boredom and frustration but has become an annual tradition that has brought six friends from Vancouver together for half a century.
-
VPD chief issues statement on Myles Gray's death after inquest rules it a homicide
The chief of the Vancouver Police Department has issued a statement following the conclusion of a B.C. coroner's inquest into Myles Gray's death – but it does not mention the jury's ruling.