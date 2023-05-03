Man performs indecent act while looking at female in Kitchener parking lot: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are looking for a man they say performed an indecent act while staring a female in a Kitchener parking lot.

The alleged incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot of 200 Fairway Rd.

According to police, a female told them that when she got to her vehicle, she saw a man performing an indecent act while staring at her with the vehicle's window down.

Police say no physical contact was made with the victim.

The suspect is described as white and in his 30s. He was driving a white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police (519-570-9777) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).