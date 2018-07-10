Featured
Man pepper-sprayed while trying to sell phone: police
One online buying and selling enthusiast is warning others about safety after he was threatened.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 12:45PM EDT
A male was robbed on Water Street North in Cambridge on Monday around 10 p.m., police say.
The man made arrangements online to meet a buyer in a parking lot to sell his iPhone.
While making the transaction, the male suspect allegedly sprayed the victim with pepper spray and fled with the phone.
Waterloo Regional Police suggest scheduling meetings in daylight in a well-lit, public area.
They say the lobby of their police station is also available if you want to use extra caution when making an exchange.