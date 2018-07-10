

CTV Kitchener





A male was robbed on Water Street North in Cambridge on Monday around 10 p.m., police say.

The man made arrangements online to meet a buyer in a parking lot to sell his iPhone.

While making the transaction, the male suspect allegedly sprayed the victim with pepper spray and fled with the phone.

Waterloo Regional Police suggest scheduling meetings in daylight in a well-lit, public area.

They say the lobby of their police station is also available if you want to use extra caution when making an exchange.