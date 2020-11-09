KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a female was allegedly pushed and punched by a man on a bike in Kitchener.

The incident happened near Weber Street West and Young Street on the evening of Oct. 28.

According to a news release, a man was riding his bike west on Weber when he allegedly pushed the victim from behind.

When she confronted him, he reportedly hit her in the face.

The suspect was described as a white man with a skinny build and a thin moustache who stood between five-foot-11 and six feet tall.

He was wearing a black, shiny, bomber-style puffy jacket, black jeans, a black toque, a black mask and white socks.

Officials are looking for help identifying the suspect, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.