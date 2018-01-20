Featured
Man not wanted at business wanted by border guards
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, January 20, 2018 4:45PM EST
An unwanted person call led police officers in Stratford to discover that the person in question actually was wanted – by the Canada Border Services Agency.
Stratford police say they were called to a local business this week to deal with a man who wasn’t wanted on the premises.
Police discovered that the man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest over immigration issues.
The man, a 28-year-old from Missouri, was arrested by police and later transferred into CBSA custody.