An unwanted person call led police officers in Stratford to discover that the person in question actually was wanted – by the Canada Border Services Agency.

Stratford police say they were called to a local business this week to deal with a man who wasn’t wanted on the premises.

Police discovered that the man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest over immigration issues.

The man, a 28-year-old from Missouri, was arrested by police and later transferred into CBSA custody.