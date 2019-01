CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are asking for help in finding a missing man.

Syvester Pladwig was last seen on Friday in the Rockway Area of Kitchener.

A friend says the 25-year-old man left his house without his wallet, cell phone, or glasses.

She also says he has not shown up to work in the past two days.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.