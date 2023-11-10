KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man missing almost a month last seen in Guelph

    An undated photo of Dakota (Kody) provided by Guelph Police. An undated photo of Dakota (Kody) provided by Guelph Police.

    A man, last seen in Guelph, has been missing for almost a month.

    Police say Dakota, who is also known as Kody, was spoken to on October 12.

    He’s described as 33 years old, white, 5’10” and 140 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair. He could possibly be driving a white 2010 Ford Escape.

    Police say Dakota (Kody) has ties to Orangeville, Shelburne and Sarnia.

    They’re hoping someone will recognize his picture and given them a call at 519-824-1212, ext. 7162, or email japps@guelphpolice.ca.

