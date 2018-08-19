

CTV Kitchener





Search teams are looking for a man last seen in the water near the Owen Sound Harbour.

OPP were called to Georgian Bay around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

The man was with family and friends on a boat when their pet jumped into the water.

The man and a friend dove in after it.

When the man failed to surface, his family and friends called OPP.

The Canadian Coast Guard, Canadian Forces based in Trenton, OPP Marine Unit, Owen Sound Fire Department and Grey County EMS have been assisting in the search.