Man missing after falling into Grand River

Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who was last seen falling off his Seadoo into the Grand River Thursday night, according to Ontario Provincial Police with the Brant County Detachment.

Police said it happened near Highway 54 and Onondaga Townline Road around 7:20 p.m. The man’s watercraft was located, but police have not found the man.

He is described as tall, with a thin build. The man was wearing grey shorts, with no shirt or a personal floating device (PFD).

There is an increased police presence in the area as the OPP Aviation Services, OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU), members of the Brant County OPP, Brant County Marine Unit, Haldimand County Marine Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT), the Provincial Liaison Team (PLT) and Six Nations Police Service are involved in the search.

Police are concerned for the man’s safety and are asking anyone who locates him to contact them immediately at 1-888-310-1122.