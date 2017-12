CTV Kitchener





Police want to talk to a man who may have been recording kids playing in a park on his phone.

Waterloo Regional Police say the man was seen near Wilson Park in Kitchener last Friday.

They say the man never directly interacted with the kids, and left the area after being confronted about his behaviour.

The man is described as being likely in his 20s with light brown skin and an average height. He has been seen in the area multiple times. On Friday, he was wearing a long brown or black coat, a hoodie, brown boots and a black scarf over his face. At other times, he has been seen with a camouflage or skeleton-patterned face shield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.