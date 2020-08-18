KITCHENER -- A Fergus man has been charged with racing after police say he was driving twice the speed limit.

An officer allegedly clocked a vehicle going faster than 155 kilometres per hour in an 80 zone, on Highway 6 near Side Road 6. That was shortly before 4 a.m. on Aug. 13.

Police say the vehicle continued travelling northbound and sped up to between 180 and 190 kilometres per hour while approaching Fergus. The driver shut off the vehicle's lights and drove into a parking lot, where they stopped suddenly and fled the scene.

The driver was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Officials say the man's breath smelled like alcohol. They performed a roadside screening test, which they say resulted in a "warn reading."

The 21-year-old man was charged with racing, fleeing police and for having a blood alcohol concentration above zero, which is against the law for drivers aged 21 and under.

His vehicle and driver's licence were seized.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Guelph on Oct. 13.