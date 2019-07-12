

CTV Kitchener





A crash near Stratford on Thursday has left a man dead and a woman in critical condition.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Perth Road 122 and Perth Line 29 in Perth South.

An SUV was heading south on Road 122 when it collided with a dump truck that was headed on Line 29.

The woman, who was driving the SUV, was airlifted to a London hospital. Police say she is listed in critical condition.

Her passenger, a 32-year-old Calgary man, was killed. His identity was not released.

Police say they are still investigating, but weather and road conditions do not appear to be factors.

No charges have been laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stratford Police Service.