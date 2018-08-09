

A former Waterloo Regional Police Officer has been identified as the pedestrian struck and killed on the 401 near Cedar Creek Road Wednesday.

Kitchener criminal lawyer Bruce Ritter confirms to CTV News that the pedestrian struck was his client David Mackintosh.

Mackintosh was 55-years-old and was currently facing a charge in London for his involvement in a prostitution sting on April 19.

A London sergeant is facing charges under the Police Service Act for allegedly trying to cover up an arrest.

Sources tell CTV Mackintosh worked for Waterloo Regional Police at the time. His last day working for the WRPS was April 27.

He was facing a charge of communicating with anyone for the purpose of obtaining the sexual services of a person.

Ontario Provincial Police are currently investigating the highway death, but say foul play is not suspected.