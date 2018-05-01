

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say the man killed while unloading slabs of granite at a Kitchener business worked for a trucking company based in Woodstock.

Police say they were called to KW Countertop on Manitou Drive at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Monday for an industrial accident.

According to police, the 47-year-old man was unloading slabs of granite when one fell, crushing him.

The London man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

In a statement, the president of KW Countertop, James Young says, “It is with great sadness that we express our grief regarding a tragic accident outside our facility on April 30, 2018. On the morning of April 30, 2018, a man who was making a delivery at our business on behalf of a distributor based in London, was tragically killed in an unforeseen accident."

"We are thankful that no one at KW Countertop was involved or injured. Emergency services were on scene within minutes and did everything they could to revive the man."

"The Ministry of Labour has been involved and is investigating the incident with the full support of KW Countertop.Our thoughts and prayers are with the man’s family, and we hope that an accident like this never happens again."

Labour Canada is now investigating the incident.