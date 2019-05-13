

CTV Kitchener





A driver who was killed after his pickup truck slammed into a tree near Listowel has been identified.

Robert Galbraith, 68, was driving on Perth Line 75 when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

Galbraith, the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"At this time it's unknown why the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree," said Const. Barry Cookson on Sunday afternoon, shortly after the crash happened.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone who may have seen what happened is being urged to contact Perth County OPP. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.