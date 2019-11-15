

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





PERTH - One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision outside St. Mary’s.

First responders were called to the area of Perth Line 16 and Perth Road 163 around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

The lone occupant was pronounced dead on scene.

On Friday afternoon, police identified the victim as William Brown, 62.

He was from the Municipality of West Perth.

Perth Line 16 between Perth Road 163 and Perth Road 143 will be closed during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Perth County OPP.