KITCHENER -- A man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover in Mapleton Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the crash on Side Road 15 at Concession 14 around 3:50 p.m. Officials say the collision involved a "commercial motor vehicle."

UPDATE #WellingtonOPP on scene of a single vehicle fatal rollover collision. Lone occupant pronounced deceased at scene. Witnesses are asked to call #OPP 1-888-310-1122^km https://t.co/y96elQqZ8A pic.twitter.com/ukuLua0fKB — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 8, 2020

According to police, the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they're working to notify his next-of-kin.

Roads were closed while police investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the OPP.