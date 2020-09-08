Advertisement
Man killed in rollover in Mapleton Township
Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020 6:33PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 8, 2020 8:25PM EDT
KITCHENER -- A man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover in Mapleton Township on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the crash on Side Road 15 at Concession 14 around 3:50 p.m. Officials say the collision involved a "commercial motor vehicle."
According to police, the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they're working to notify his next-of-kin.
Roads were closed while police investigated.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the OPP.