Wellington County OPP responded to a 911 call on Concession Road 6 in Moorefield.

The call came in around 8:00 p.m. on Sept. 1.

A male had been using a riding lawnmower when it rolled over on him at a steep embankment of a ditch.

Initially, reports indicated that he had sustained ‘grievous injuries,’ police said in a statement.

After fire and paramedic services arrived, he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as 51-year-old Stanley Arthur Elliott.

Police said foul play was not suspected.