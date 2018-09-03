Featured
Man killed in riding lawnmower rollover
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 3, 2018 12:43PM EDT
Wellington County OPP responded to a 911 call on Concession Road 6 in Moorefield.
The call came in around 8:00 p.m. on Sept. 1.
A male had been using a riding lawnmower when it rolled over on him at a steep embankment of a ditch.
Initially, reports indicated that he had sustained ‘grievous injuries,’ police said in a statement.
After fire and paramedic services arrived, he was pronounced dead.
He was identified as 51-year-old Stanley Arthur Elliott.
Police said foul play was not suspected.