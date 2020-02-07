KITCHENER -- The man who was killed earlier this week in a hit-and-run crash in Kitchener has been identified as Wojciech Plaga.

The 39-year-old was found dead in the area of Ira Needles and Highland Road.

Police believe Plaga was hit by a vehicle sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police are still investigating the incident.

They’re asking witnesses, or anyone who drove through the area with a dash-cam video, to give police a call.

Visitation for Plaga’s family and friends will be held Friday night at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Saturday at Sacred Heart Church.