Provincial police have identified the man killed in one of three pileups on Highway 401 near Woodstock.

Mark Barnartt, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Wednesday.

Three separate pileups happened in the same stretch of highway within minutes of each other around 2 p.m. Only minor injuries were reported in the other two crashes.

Altogether, nearly 30 vehicles were involved in the crashes.

The OPP’s technical collision investigators are investigating the circumstances around each of the crashes.

Police are seeking any witnesses, especially anyone who might have evidence such as dashboard cameras.