Man killed in crash involving group of motorcycles identified
KITCHENER -- Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in Puslinch Township that involved four motorcycles and a car.
Emergency services were called to the Wellington Road scene around 9 p.m. on Tuesday near Gore Road.
In a tweet sent out around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, OPP originally said the crash involved three motorcycles and a car. It was later confirmed that four motorcycles were involved.
OPP investigation determined that the motorcycles were heading northbound and a sedan was heading southbound when the crash happened.
A male motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday morning, police identified the man as 61-year-old Giancarlo De-Bartolo.
The other motorcycle drivers were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries and the others with non-serious injuries.
Of the four occupants in the car, only one was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Wellington Road 35 was reopened.
CP Rail was contacted and put a stop train order into effect, which has also reopened.
Police are still investigating what caused the crash. It's not known whether any charges are expected.