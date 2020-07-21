KITCHENER -- Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in Puslinch Township that involved four motorcycles and a car.

Emergency services were called to the Wellington Road scene around 9 p.m. on Tuesday near Gore Road.

In a tweet sent out around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, OPP originally said the crash involved three motorcycles and a car. It was later confirmed that four motorcycles were involved.

OPP investigation determined that the motorcycles were heading northbound and a sedan was heading southbound when the crash happened.

A male motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday morning, police identified the man as 61-year-old Giancarlo De-Bartolo.

The other motorcycle drivers were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries and the others with non-serious injuries.

Of the four occupants in the car, only one was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Wellington Road 35 was reopened.

CP Rail was contacted and put a stop train order into effect, which has also reopened.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash. It's not known whether any charges are expected.