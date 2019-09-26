

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A man from Centre-Wellington is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Elora.

Police believe that the people in the vehicles were on their way to work at the time of the crash, which happened around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

That was at the intersection of Wellington Road 21 and Eighth Line East.

Two other men were injured in the crash, which seriously damaged both cars.

The section of Wellington County Road is expected to be closed from Weisenberg Road to Sixth Line East until mid-day.

Police are still investigating and it's not yet known what caused the crash.

Officials will not be releasing the identity of the deceased out of respect for the family.